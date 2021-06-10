Willow Smith Gives Rock Star Vibes On The Latest Cover Of V Magazine

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The multifaceted Willow Smith showed off her Rock N’ Roll style on the latest cover of V Magazine. The youngest daughter of the Smith gang channeled her inner gothic chick in a black Maison Valentino gown from then Roman Palazzo collection and waist-length braids.

In a post to the magazine’s Instagram page they wrote, “Surprise! @WillowSmith is our latest digital cover star! Honing in on her next-gen rockstar ethos ahead of her highly anticipated new album, WILLOW is forging a path for Black women in punk-rock music. Seen here wearing @maisonvalentino’s Roman Palazzo collection with the new #RockstudAlcove bag and topped off with Pasha de @Cartier timepieces, punk’s new protégé speaks with her music idol #AlexisWhite of #StraightLineStitch about her upcoming tracks and the evolution of Black representation in rock music. ”

In another post, the magazine dissects Black women and their presence in the Punk Rock space.

They wrote, “Diving deep into the evolution of Black women in punk rock and metal and the injustices that come along with them, Smith and #AlexisWhite from #StraightLineStitch come together, as if paired by the rock gods themselves, to discuss her new musical journey, saying ‘Through the music that I’m putting out right now and the representation that I can bring to the mix, I just hope that the Black girls that are listening to my music and listening to this album see that there’s more of us out there. It’s a real thing. You’re not alone. You’re not the only Black girl that wishes she could flip her hair to the side, and wear black eyeliner, you know what I mean?’“

Willow Smith has always been as authentic as they come. She goes against the grain as far as her taste in music and fashion goes. Although we don’t see many Black women represented in the punk rock world, Willow is creating space for other rockers like herself. You can read more of Willow’s interview with V Magazine via their website. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you feelin’ her Rock N’ Roll swag?

