NBA Star Danny Green Set To Auction Off AR Holograms Of His 2020 L.A. Lakers Championship Ring Through NFT Startup

He may be balling for the 76ers now, but three-time NBA champion Danny Green wanted to give fans of his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers something they could cherish for life. The fact that he’s doing it by way of NFT is just icing on the cryptocurrency cake.

The star shooting guard is currently auctioning off an augmented reality hologram of his L.A. Lakers NBA Championship ring from the 2019–20 NBA season. He’s doing this by linking with New Renaissance, a revolutionary NFT management, curation platform and marketplace built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. With NR’s brand focus on digital collectibles from high end artists, celebrities and iconic brands, Green’s initiative to bless fans with the ring without losing his own prized possession worked out on more levels than one.

Take a look below at a quote from Danny Green that breaks down his involvement in this new tech venture with New Renaissance, via the official press release:

“As someone with a platform and the resources to educate myself, I want to encourage more people to learn about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology,” shares Green. “It’s important that people of color are involved and understand what’s happening in the world of technology. I’m new to this space, learning as I work with New Renaissance, and I have a lot of questions to ask, but I’m hoping that more people of color will be inspired to start asking questions, too.”

The NR x Danny Green auction has been running since May 21 and was expected to end at midnight on May 24, however there still seems to be some time left to win over on the official New Renaissance website. One lucky fan will have the opportunity to own one high definition scan based 3D-Model of the ring viewable on a holographic display. Another option is 25 mobile friendly AR NFTs with artist interpretations of the Lakers championship that includes interactive geolocation and gesturing capabilities. The winner is able to display their ring in the location of their choosing through a holographic display device.

Would you cop AR sports memorabilia? Let us know while also sounding off on your thoughts about the whole NFT wave in general.

