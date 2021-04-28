Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In South Carolina Sexual Conduct Case

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black was back in a courtroom on Wednesday (April 28) and managed to avoid jail time in his longstanding sexual assault case.

The rapper (real name Bill Kapri), entered a guilty plea on charges of assault and 1st-degree battery in connection with a 2016 sexual assault case involving a then-teenage girl in Florence, South Carolina. By entering a guilty plea, Kodak has 10 years suspended on his sentence and was handed down a punishment of 18 months probation.

The conditions of Kodak Black’s probation are: he apologize to the victim, take accountability for what occurred between him and the victim and lastly attend counseling. The teenage girl involved in the case first reported the alleged assault to her school nurse. The nurse made the Florence County Sheriffs Department aware of the allegations, prompting Kodak’s arrest and charges. He was released in 2016 on a $100,000 bond.

In January, Kodak was pardoned by former President Donald Trump after he pled guilty to federal firearms charges after he attempted to obtain a gun with improper paperwork.

