Todd Dulaney and his wife Kenyetta let us in on a little secret this week: They’re expecting baby no. 5!
The married couple announced their pregnancy on YouTube in a family-fun video where they blindly asked their four children (two girls and two boys) how’d they feel about having another sibling. Little did they know at the time, that there was actually another Dulaney baking in mom’s oven.
SEE ALSO: Todd Dulaney Teaches Travis Greene How To Box On Set of ‘Easter’ Music Video
When Todd and Kenyetta actually told their children that they had another brother or sister on the way, the reactions were mixed. The youngest Dulaney kid revealed that she was already jealous.
Watch the Dulaney’s pregnancy video below to see the hilarious response and get the funny story of how their fifth child even came to be.
READ MORE STORIES :
- Drake Shows Off New Brolic Body
- Stacey Abrams Has Been Nominated For A Nobel Peace Prize
- Swizz Beatz Reaching Out To Kanye West For DMX’s Memorial Service
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
1. Marvin WinansSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. William MurphySource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Jason NelsonSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Deitrick HaddonSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Travis GreeneSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Warryn CampbellSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Kim BurrellSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Charles JenkinsSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Marvin SappSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Smokie NorfulSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. William McDowellSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Shirley CaesarSource:Getty 12 of 12
“We Did It Again”: Todd Dulaney & Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com