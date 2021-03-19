Toni Braxton Is Serving In This Sexy LBD And Blonde Buzz Cut

Toni Braxton is living proof blondes do have more fun! The iconic singer, whose been giving us body ody ody since the 90s, reminded fans she will forever be that bish! Toni showed off her blonde buzz cut in a sexy little black dress and she has every right to be feeling herself cause sis looks goodt.

In case you don’t remember, Toni pulled up on our timelines last month and shut down the Internet with a five second clip.

Toni has plenty of reasons to be feeling herself. Her loyal and robust fan base continues to make her music No.1. Her recent collaboration with Kem, Live Out Your Love, reached the top of the “Adult R&B Charts.” The single, which was produced by Missy Elliott is a certified bop. And Toni recently tied with Alicia Keys for the most No. 1’s in Billboard charts history with her H.E.R assisted single Gotta Move On that earned Toni her 11th No. 1. When asked about H.E.R, Toni responded, “From one star to another… she just got shine!”

At 53-years-old Toni continues to slay the girls with her effortless sexy style and top-charting singles. In other Toni news, rumors swirling the ageless beauty and her boo Birdman sparked marriage rumors when Tamar Birdman posted a photo of the couple on social media with the caption “congrats” leading fans to believe the celebrity power couple had tied the knot.

Tamar denied she was spilling a family secret and simply wanted to celebrated their relationship. Either way, Toni seems happy in the personal, relationship and career department. We love to see it!

