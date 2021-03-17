WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 17, 2021: Senator’s Racism is Clear — Texas Seeks to Shrink Voting Access — Deadly U.K. Variant

1. Senator’s Racism is as Clear as Black and White

No stranger to controversy, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is facing charges of racism.

2. Texas Seeks to Shrink Voting Access as Georgia Businesses Speak Out Against Suppression

The state of Texas has become the latest state to introduce bills to make voting more difficult for its residents.

3. Coronavirus Update: Deadly U.K. Variant Will Soon Be Dominant in the U.S., Experts Say

Health officials are sounding the alarm about relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, combined with increased travel nationwide, just as new data shows the emergence of several variants in the U.S.

4. White Teachers Spell Out ‘Coons’ In Human Scrabble Game

The St. Charles Branch of the NAACP and parents of students in the Christian School District private in O’Fallon, Missouri are calling for an investigation and disciplinary action after a picture was posted on social media with five White teachers spelling out the word “coons” during a game of Human Scrabble with other faculty members.

5. Square’s $297 Million Tidal Deal Launches Its Music Dominance Quest

Jay-Z may have “99 Problems” but Tidal is no longer one of them, thanks to Square’s $297 million acquisition.

