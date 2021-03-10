BRUHNews: Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tekashi 6ix9ine and his endless antics to provoke Meek Mill have now graduated to a new low: a challenge for a one-on-one fight.

The attention-seeking addict went on Instagram to call out his nemesis all while smearing ketchup on a plate full of chicken wings and french fries from a styrofoam container, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

“I know n*ggas like to show off their cars, but I don’t believe they own their cars. I believe they are rentals,” he proclaimed while showing off his fleet of colorful, luxury vehicles behind him. “Look at my lineup. I own all these sh*ts!”

The troll rapper went on to call out Meek in hopes of grabbing his attention. “Tell Meek Mill, I wanna fight that ni**a one-on-one,” Tekashi shouted after his cameraman zoomed in on his neck full of gaudy jewelry, including a $1 million rainbow-colored chain. “I got more money than the ni**a.”

The accompanying caption was just as absurd as its video. “TELL @MEEKMILL COME FIGHT ME 1 V 1… THE ‘STREETS’ VS THE REAL LIFE. I DONT DO NOTHING FOR FREE & I GOT MORE MONEY THEN THIS BOZO AND HE BEEN RAPPING FOR 10 YEARS. JUST IN THIS VIDEO 500,000 + 600,000 + 300,000 + 400,000 + 300,000 + 250,000 + 250,000 + 250,000 + 1,000,000 + 1,000,000 + 200,000 + 300,000 THATS EVERYTHING JUST IN THIS VIDEO THAT I OWNNNNNNNN !!!!!!!!!! WE ARE NOT ON THE SAME LEVEL BOZO !!!!!!””

The cry for attention is just a follow-up to their hilarious parking-lot encounter last month when both rappers crossed paths outside of an Atlanta nightclub. The uploaded videos showed the professional snitch ambushing Meek while the two taunted each other with threats from behind their respective cop-riddled security teams.

The footage was even used for the snitch’s video “ZAZA” before it was yanked by a cease and desist letter sent by Meek’s lawyers.

6ix9ine clowning Meek Mill for having security around him is the most wack shit I’ve ever seen on the internetpic.twitter.com/csEjR0twth — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 14, 2021

6ix9ine has spent the better part of his prison release trolling Meek on social media after the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper publicly criticized him for snitching his way out of Federal prison. Since then, Meek has fallen for multiple traps the sunken place informant has laid in what appears to be desperate campaigns to regain online popularity.

If only he can keep that same energy to pay the armed security team that kept him safe when the streets were too hot.

#BRUHNews: Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight was originally published on hiphopwired.com

