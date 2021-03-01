Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dyymond Whipper-Young is an example that Black history doesn’t only exist in history books. It’s happening locally around us every day!

The Philly artist and Temple Alum recently set a new record for the world’s largest drawing by an individual.

It took Young 63 hours and 57 markers to complete the Crayola-sponsored art project, which spans over 6,507 square feet down at the Franklin Institute.

The project is apart of a new installment called “Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition.”

When asked what inspired her to take on Crayola’s challenge, the elementary art teacher responded, “Art is really all I’ve known.”

Whipper-Young enrolled in art school at the age of 11, and the rest was history from there.

The artist sat down with Millennial Christian to discuss how she balances her goals & responsibilities and what’s next for her.

Check out Dyymond’s full interview below.

Temple Alum Breaks World Record For Creating The Largest Drawing Made By One Individual was originally published on rnbphilly.com