James Fortune called in today to talk about how he’s doing in Houston after the Texas storm. We also debuted his song, “Its Gonna Happen” featuring Isaac Carree. Listen up top!
James Fortune Debuts New Song With Isaac Carree, "It's Gonna Happen"
