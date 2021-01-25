Gone Viral!
Black Excellence: UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Stuns With Viral Hip-Hop Floor Routine

Gymnastics is one of those sports where not to many people understand the scoring aspect of the competition, but we all know what greatness looks like when we see it! That is exactly what happened with viral gymnast sensation Nia Dennis over the weekend, as Twitter erupted with praise as she went viral for all the right reasons.

In the video posted from UCLA Gymnastics, the viral routine incorporates music from 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, and even some Souja Boy with a mix of amazing athleticism and incredible flips. People can’t get enough, with the video racking up over 5 million views since being posted.

 

