Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted For Felony Murder

This is not the murder rap a Hip-Hop artist wants on their resume.

The cops are looking for YFN Lucci. The rapper, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennet, 29, is wanted for felony murder.

According to TMZ, the “Key to the Streets” rapper is being sought by Atlanta PD’s homicide unit.  Lucci is a suspect in an incident that went down in southwest Atlanta in December that left two people shot, including one man dead. The police say the shooting were related and reportedly already arrested two suspects—Ra’von Boyd, 23, and Leroy Pitts, 17, who have both been charged with felony murder.

As for YFN Lucci, he’s facing charges that include felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The authorities haven’t been able to pin down Lucci and are even offering $5,000 for any information that leads to his arrest, and indictment. 

YFN Lucci’s last project, Wish Me Well 3, was released in early December.

This story is developing. 
https://www.instagram.com/p/CJwNy6nj27u/

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted For Felony Murder  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

murder , TM , YFN Lucci

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close