The cops are looking for YFN Lucci. The rapper, born Rayshawn Lamar Bennet, 29, is wanted for felony murder.
As for YFN Lucci, he’s facing charges that include felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The authorities haven’t been able to pin down Lucci and are even offering $5,000 for any information that leads to his arrest, and indictment.
YFN Lucci’s last project, Wish Me Well 3, was released in early December.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
Rapper YFN Lucci Wanted For Felony Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb