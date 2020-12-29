WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 29, 2020: House Votes in Favor of Stimulus Increase — Optimism About Vaccines — Forced Police Search While Naked

1. House Votes in Favor of Stimulus Increase

The U.S. House voted on two items Monday. One was the override of a presidential veto of the Defense bill and the second was the proposal to increase the latest stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 in the COVID-19 relief package that Donald Trump reluctantly signed on Sunday.

2.17-Year-Old Student Takes Home $400,000 Award For Pandemic-Related Science Competition

In a year when the field of science has been at the forefront of the pandemic, one 17-year-old girl took her creativity and knowledge of science to explain the coronavirus and competed in the sixth annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge. Maryam Tsegaye came in at number one in the competition, winning this year’s prize of $400,000.

3. Coronavirus Update: Optimism About Vaccines High as U.S. Experiences Deadliest Month of Pandemic

December marks the deadliest month since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S., with more than 63,000 Americans losing their lives to the virus in the past 26 days. Hospitals across the country have also reported more than 100,000 patients for the 26th day in a row.

4. 71-Year-Old Man Sues Police for Being Searched While Naked

Jethro DeVane, 71, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina for an incident on June 3, 2019 alleging police officers ordered him out of his house at gunpoint while searching his home.

5. Hip-Hop Helps Cash App Disrupt The $450 Billion Charity Space

Cash App, your rapper’s favorite smartphone-based payments and money transfer service owned by Square (SQ -0.30%), is disrupting the charity industry. Giveaways have always been in Cash App’s DNA, with about 200 hip-hop artists name-checking the platform in their lyrics, according to music database Genius. Being culturally attuned, paired with a spirit of giving has helped Cash App disrupt what the Giving USA Foundation reports is a $450 billion charity sector.

