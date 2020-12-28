Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Kanye West Releases ‘EMMANUEL’ To Celebrate Birth of Jesus Christ

New Yeezy on his Lord and Savior's born day.;

WH coverage

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

If you were sitting around wondering when Yeezy would release new music, you got your wish.

On Dec. 25, Kanye West dropped a new project called EMMANUEL which is being touted as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The 5-song “composition” is the follow up to 2019’s Jesus Is Born album. The word “Emmanuel” translates to “God is with us” and Yeezy’s latest project is reportedly a composition of ancient and Latin inspired music. Hey, whatever floats the Trump supporter’s boat.

The artwork for the project, which is distributed by New Jersey-based Vydia, was hooked up by Nick Knight.

You can stream EMMANUEL, which is executive produced and composed by Kanye West, below or right here.

TRACKLIST

1. REQUIEM AETERNAM

2. O MIRA NOX

3. O MAGNUM MYSTERIUM

4. PUER

5. GLORIA

 

 

Kanye West Releases ‘EMMANUEL’ To Celebrate Birth of Jesus Christ  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Photos
Close