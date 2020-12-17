When DJ Khaled isn’t crafting anthems or at home with the family he is bossing up. The Miami native is already planning for a big 2021.

As spotted on Complex the self proclaimed king of vibes is making sure fan love can be their very best selves day in day out. According to the report the Terror Squad affiliate is launching his own CBD brand in a matter of months. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone he detailed the inspiration for the move. “As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success,” he explained. “CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day.”

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

The new venture is a partnership with CBD manufacturer Endexx Corporation. “We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled,” says Endexx Corporation CEO Todd Davis. “Khaled’s knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen. We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle.”

Currently there is no set date for these new line of products but all signs point to early 2021 release. Since 2005 the 45-year-old father has been on a journey to get his body right which also has included a partnership with Weight Watchers.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CB The Best: DJ Khaled Is Launching His Own CBD Brand was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: