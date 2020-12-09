WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 9, 2020: Civil Rights Leaders Call on Biden — Black ‘Firsts’ — Covid-19 Cases Swell Past 15M

1. Civil Rights Leaders Call on Biden to Make Good Promise of Diversity

What You Need To Know:

During an almost two hour virtual meeting with President-elect Biden, leaders of seven Civil Rights organizations, pressed for wider diversity in the new administration.

2. Black ‘Firsts’: News Executive Rashida Jones and Army General Lloyd J. Austin Make History

What You Need To Know:

The talents of several African Americans have been recognized and, in many instances, rewarded this year as institutions reckon with and attempt to remedy practices of systemic racism in this country.

3. Coronavirus Update: As U.S. Covid-19 Cases Swell Past 15 Million, Fauci Warns of the Risk of Gatherings During Holiday

What You Need To Know:

During New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci advised Americans to limit family gatherings to fewer than 10 over the holidays to curb the spread of the virus.

4. Sheriff Deputy Killed Columbus, Ohio Black Man As He Entered His Own Home

What You Need To Know:

Deputy Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, fatally shot Casey Goodson, 23, while working with the US Marshal’s fugitive task force to recover violent offenders.

5. Why UPS Finally Lifted Its Ban On “Black Hairstyles” Ahead Of Holiday Hiring

What You Need To Know:

Shipping giant UPS has finally eliminated their outdated company bans on beards, long hair, afros, and braids.

