Netflix Announces Release For “Malcolm & Marie” Ahead Of Awards Season

Netflix announces release date for Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s new cinematic romance drama Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington premiering on February 5, 2021.

The film tells a Hollywood story of a director, played by Washington, and his girlfriend, played by Zendaya, whose relationship is tested after returning home from the premiere of his latest project.

Ahead of Friday’s SAG Awards submission deadline, a decision was made to release the film into the awards season. Netflix plans to wage a full-fledged Oscar campaign on its behalf. After a screening of select footage in September, the streaming company acquired the black-and-white film for $30 million after a bidding war between several distributors.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, usual moviegoers are subject to watching the latest films at home on their personal television screens. Since then, studios and streamers have been working tirelessly to get their hands on any films out there, and the Sam Levinson produced independent film Malcolm and Marie, ended up being one of the hottest commodities on the market. According to Deadline, this feature was drawing attention from the likes of Amazon, Apple, HBO, Searchlight, MGM, A24, and Focus Features. Obviously, Netflix outbid the others as one of the leading streaming networks acquiring the motion picture for $30 million.

The filming for Malcolm and Marie quickly started on June 17 and was completed by July 2. Zendaya, who won an Emmy for Best Actress in Drama series and most recently graced Essence’s 50th Anniversary cover, was cast in the black and white motion picture, and joining her will be Tenet star John David Washington.

Shooting for the film took place at the Caterpillar House, which is an environmentally conscious glass architectural marvel in Carmel, CA, all falling in line with WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA, and extensive COVID-19 safety protocols reports mentioned from Deadline. The entire film was shot in 35 mm with strict guidelines to ensure the crew and cast was safe throughout production.

Levinson, known for creating the HBO series Euphoria, wrote the script and produced the picture in addition to directing it. Alongside Levinson, Zendaya and Washington are also executive producers for the film and they tapped in with rapper Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan, son of Oscar-nominated producer Arnon Milchan. Levinson and Zendaya have history previously working on HBO’s latest teen drama, Euphoria which led to Zendaya’s Emmy for best actress in a drama series.

Levinson and Washington come from members of revered Hollywood families. Levinson is the son of Oscar winner Barry Levinson and Washington is the son of Oscar winner Denzel Washington. It’s a family affair as Sam Levinson’s wife, Ashley Levinson is one of the producers for the upcoming film and Washington’s sister, Katia Washington is one of the other executive producers.

Sam Levinson said at the time of the sale, “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my ‘Euphoria’ family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

Get ready for the well sought out film Malcolm & Marie to premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 5, 2021.

