Congrats are in order for CeCe Winans’ daughter, Ashley Rose Philips. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy!
“My baby is having a baby,” CeCe Winans wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful.”
See video and photos from the newest member of the Winans’ family’s gender reveal below!
Source: GospelGoodies.com
CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com
