CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for CeCe Winans’ daughter, Ashley Rose Philips. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy! 

“My baby is having a baby,” CeCe Winans wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful.” 

 

See video and photos from the newest member of the Winans’ family’s gender reveal below! 

 

View this post on Instagram

Baby Phillips!

A post shared by Ashley Rose Phillips (@ashrphil) on

 

View this post on Instagram

My forever friend @amygrantofficial

A post shared by CeCe Winans (@cecewinans) on

