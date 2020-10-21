Congrats are in order for CeCe Winans’ daughter, Ashley Rose Philips. She and her husband are expecting a baby boy!

“My baby is having a baby,” CeCe Winans wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful.”

See video and photos from the newest member of the Winans’ family’s gender reveal below!

Source: GospelGoodies.com

CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com