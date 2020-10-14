Tasha Cobbs Leonard stopped by the Get Up Church to check in and we played her new song, “In Spite of Me,” featuring Ciara.

The song comes from Tasha’s new album, Royalty.

Take a listen up and let us know what you think!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen: Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “In Spite Of Me” Featuring Ciara was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: