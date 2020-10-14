Tasha Cobbs Leonard stopped by the Get Up Church to check in and we played her new song, “In Spite of Me,” featuring Ciara.
The song comes from Tasha’s new album, Royalty.
Take a listen up and let us know what you think!
Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE FROM 3PM-7PM
Sign up for our newsletter:
HEAD TO THE WILLIEMOOREJRSHOW.COM
Listen: Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “In Spite Of Me” Featuring Ciara was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb