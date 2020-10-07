Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant With Second Child [PHOTOS]

Kelly Rowland dropped a surprise early this morning announcing she’s pregnant with baby number two!
The singer made the baby bump debut on the November cover of Women’s Health discussing pregnancy into her 40’s.
@kellyrowland is WH's November cover star—and surprise, she's expecting her second child! 💕 "You still want to remind people that life is important," she says of deciding to share her happy news. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me." The singer opens up about being pregnant in a pandemic, parenting, and taking a moment to breathe at the link in bio. WH's first-ever Music Issue hits stands October 20! 🎶 #WHstrong 📷: @djenebaaduayom
“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” the 39-year-old told the magazine. She admits that she got pregnant right away and says that taking care of herself during the pandemic was a top priority.
No word of the sex of the baby but the Destiny’s Child member told PEOPLE magazine last year that her five-year-old son, Titan Jewell wants a brother.
Congrats to Kelly and husband, Tim Weatherspoon!
Read more about Kelly’s first trimester in quarantine, her thoughts on parenting, and resting during her pregnancy here.
