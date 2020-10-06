Coronavirus Update: IRS Extends Deadline to Receive Unclaimed Economic Impact Aid

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the October 15 deadline to register to get a stimulus check for those who have yet to receive one.

The IRS announced the new deadline to register for an Economic Impact Payment is November 21. This is good news for millions of citizens who don’t typically file a tax return and live on limited incomes.

“We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release.

The IRS is encouraging those who haven’t received a check to enter their personal information at the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” tool on IRS.gov/eip before the new November 21 deadline.

Individuals can receive up to $1,200 in stimulus aid. Married couples can receive up to $2,400. People with qualifying children ages 16 or younger at the end of 2019 can get up to an extra $500 per child.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

After his return to the White House, Trump tweeted a video announcing his return to the campaign trail.

“We’re going back. We’re going back to work. We’re gonna be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it, but I had to do it,” a mask-lessTrump said in the highly produced video, which he recorded on the South Lawn.

“I’m better and maybe I’m immune? I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful,” he continued in the video.

A recent study published in the journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, most hospitalized Covi19 patients have neurological symptoms during and long after they recover from the disease.

The data emphasizes the wide-ranging effects the virus can have on the body.

A majority of 509 patients studied, about 82 percent, developed problems stemming from the nervous system, including headaches, dizziness and encephalopathy, or altered brain function.

Other problems include difficulty with attention, short-term memory, concentration and multitasking abilities.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control updated its coronavirus guidance to say that the virus can spread more than six feet through the air, especially in poorly ventilated or enclosed areas. Despite the updated information, officials at the agency say that this type of spread is uncommon and will keep current social distancing guidelines.

Health experts disagree with CDC guidance, insisting that the virus can spread more easily and suggests people should wear masks even in prolonged outdoor gatherings when they are more than six feet apart.

As coronavirus cases increase among NFL team members and staff, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has laid out penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of pandemic protocols that force changes in the schedule.

In addition to forfeits of games, teams may also face “financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices,” according to a memo sent to teams on Monday.

The Tennessee Titans are trying to recover from an outbreak, which hit 20 organization members, as well as 10 players. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive over the weekend as did a Kansas City Chiefs practice squad player.

Several coaches have been fined tens of thousands of dollars for mask violations and allowing unauthorized individuals into locker rooms.

Also On Black America Web: