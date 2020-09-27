PSALMS 59:16 (AMP)

But as for me, I will sing of your mighty strength and power; Yes, I will sing joyfully of your loving kindness in the morning; For you have been my stronghold and a refuge in the day of my distress.

EXPLANATION:

Being acutely aware of and never forgetting the mercy and grace of God compels us to sing and give thanks.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Scripture For The Week “Sing Joyfully” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On Black America Web: