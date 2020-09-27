Scripture For The Week “Sing Joyfully”

PSALMS 59:16 (AMP)
But as for me, I will sing of your mighty strength and power; Yes, I will sing joyfully of your loving kindness in the morning; For you have been my stronghold and a refuge in the day of my distress.
EXPLANATION:
Being acutely aware of and never forgetting the mercy and grace of God compels us to sing and give thanks.
