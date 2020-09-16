Coronavirus Update: Black, Hispanic and Native Americans Represent Majority of Covid-19 Deaths in Children

A new report by the CDC shows most children dying from coronavirus are Black, Hispanic or Native American.

Researchers found that between February 12 and July 31, 2020, children under the age of 21 accounted for 390,000 cases and 121 deaths. Results showed 78% of children who died from the illness were of color: 45% were Hispanic, 29% were Black and 4% were non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native.

Seventy-five percent of those children who died from Covid-19 had an underlying condition that made them more susceptible to serious illness. The most common underlying conditions included asthma, obesity and heart issues.

The pandemic has worsened mental health issues, especially for young people of color, say mental health experts with the Center for Law and Social Policy. The issues have been exacerbated by a lack of connectedness due to isolation, economic struggles, increased stress due to police brutality, and bullying. In addition, the lack of access to health care in communities of color includes a lack of mental health care.

On Wednesday, federal health agencies and the Defense Department released a plan to make coronavirus vaccines available for free to all Americans, even as polls show doubt about taking a vaccine when one becomes available.

The vaccination campaign is set to possibly begin this year or early next year. Those receiving vaccinations will need two doses, 21 to 28 days apart, and states and local communities must come up with plans for receiving and locally distributing vaccines.

During an ABC town hall last night, Trump attempted to answer tough questions from voters about his administration’s response to the pandemic. Trump denied downplaying the virus, despite the recent release of his recorded conversation with journalist Bob Wood in which says he downplayed the virus to avoid public panic.

Trump also questioned the use of face coverings and suggested the virus would disappear without a vaccine, adding the U.S. would develop a herd immunity with time.

Democratic presidential nominee with Joe Biden will participate in a similar town hall-style event hosted by CNN tonight.

At least seven people have died in connection to a Covid-19 outbreak sparked by a wedding reception held in Maine in August that violated state virus mandates, public health authorities said. The seven individuals who died lived in a rehabilitation facility in the state and did not attend the reception.

More than 175 confirmed cases were linked to the event. The wedding was officiated by a pastor who led a church that recently experienced a coronavirus outbreak that sickened 10 church members.

As millions of out-of-work people stopped receiving extra federal unemployment relief, retail sales grew little in August. Despite the small growth, data shows that shoppers spent more at restaurants and bars and purchased more furniture, electronics, cars and clothes. And for the first time in several months, online sales did not grow.

