Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Returns With City Showdown

Which city has given us the best gospel music? You’ll have your chance to debate this during McDonald’s 14th annual Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour.

This year’s tour is going virtual and it is pulling together some of the biggest names in gospel to square off in a showdown between Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, and Detroit; aptly titled “Gospel City Playlists”.

The press release explains:

This year’s theme will come to life through the virtual showcase of the rich gospel legacies of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Detroit, reviving the decades-long debate about which major U.S. city produces the greatest gospel music. Legendary and award-winning gospel music artists Kirk Franklin, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Smokie Norful, William Murphy, and many others, will sing fan favorites, while encouraging viewers to engage in friendly online banter about which city has the greatest gospel hits and artists.

“I’m excited to join this diverse lineup of talented artists who, like me, are proud to carry on the longstanding traditions of gospel music,” said Kirk Franklin, an award-winning gospel music icon, choir director, singer, songwriter and author. “McDonald’s is doing amazing work by hosting this top-notch tour for the community through its Black & Positively Golden movement. My fellow artists and I are hoping fans everywhere will be inspired to continue pressing forward during these trying times and be encouraged to give back to families in need through Ronald McDonald House Charities.”

Franklin will be part of the tour for the third time, while renowned singer, songwriter and producer Donald Lawrence will return as tour co-producer and music supervisor. Multiple-award winning artist and syndicated radio host Lonnie Hunter will resume hosting duties.

The full 2020 artist lineup is as follows:

Anita Wilson

Byron Cage

Canton Jones

Donald Lawrence & Company

Fred Hammond

Jekalyn Carr

Jonathan McReynolds

Karen Clark Sheard

Kierra Sheard

Kirk Franklin

Le’Andria Johnson

Marvin Sapp

Myron Butler

Ricky Dillard

Smokie Norful

Tasha Page-Lockhart

The Clark Sisters

Todd Dulaney

VaShawn Mitchell

William Murphy

“Every year, our Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is one of the most highly-anticipated community events. Recognizing its importance and rich legacy, we are excited to bring the tour to life virtually, which is also allowing us to offer it to a larger audience at a time when these inspiring messages are needed most,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Harry Smith. “As we continue navigating these difficult times, we look forward to bringing people together from across the country through this safe and uplifting virtual concert series.”

The four-part concert series will begin September 27 and run weekly (every Sunday) through October 18 on BET.com and BET’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.

