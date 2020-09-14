Coronavirus Update: Democrats Launch Enhanced Online Voting Portal Amid Pandemic

As the pandemic continues and the general election approaches, Democrats announce it is launching an expanded online portal that allows visitors to register to vote and request a mail ballot in their state. The portal IWillVote.com also captures digitized signatures for ballot paperwork.

“The stakes for our country have never been higher, and we’re making sure Americans have all the information they need in order to make their plan to vote and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

Both the Democratic and Republican party have recalibrated their get-out-the-vote efforts. Democrats have suspended their door knocking efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and focused on digital, texting and phone calling efforts to attract potential voters.

Republicans are also encouraging their voters to cast ballots by mail, but have also ramped up face-to-face campaigning throughout the U.S.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus cases continue their upward trend on college and university campuses across the U.S. Now, more than 45,000 infections have been reported.

All 50 states have now reported positive cases of coronavirus at colleges and universities.

Despite opposition from the state’s governor, Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally in June. During the Henderson, Nevada rally inside a warehouse, Trump told the packed, mostly mask-less crowd that the U.S. was “making the last turn” in beating the pandemic.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization reported the world’s highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. More than 307,000 new cases were reported worldwide.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, established by the World Bank and WHO, criticized political leaders for failing to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic in a report published Monday.

Over 6.5 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the U.S. More than 194,000 people have died.

After several NFL coaches were seen not wearing face coverings during Sunday’s Week 1 games, the league’s leadership is cautioning staff to wear their masks at all times or be sanctioned.

The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol requires all team members, including coaches, individuals in the bench area and team medical staff to wear face coverings while on the field.

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is being revamped this year due to the pandemic. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio teased that Macy’s is putting together entertainment that will be online and televised to replace the traditional live parade coverage.

The Mayor added he is hopeful that the parade will return in 2021.

Luxury retailer Louis Vuitton is releasing its protective LV face shield to market to luxury buyers.

Designed to be “both stylish and protective,” the French fashion house says the shield transitions from clear to dark in sunlight and features golden studs engraved with the brand’s name. Pricing for the shield has not been announced. Online sales of the shield begin October 30.

