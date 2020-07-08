Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Mayor Bottoms To Sign Order Mandating Masks In Atlanta

Funeral Held For Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta

Source: Pool / Getty

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms want said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that she will sign and order mandating masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This comes on the heels of the Mayor announcing that she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

 

The mayor also said she was “very concerned with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the city, specifically black and brown communities with higher death rates.” Savannah, as well as other cities in Georgia have already mandated masks, but the Governor has stated he will not mandate masks statewide.

More than 100,000 Georgians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and the numbers have yet to slow down in the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Mayor Bottoms To Sign Order Mandating Masks In Atlanta  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Photos
Close