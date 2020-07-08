Mayor Bottoms To Sign Order Mandating Masks In Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms want said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that she will sign and order mandating masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This comes on the heels of the Mayor announcing that she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

The mayor also said she was “very concerned with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the city, specifically black and brown communities with higher death rates.” Savannah, as well as other cities in Georgia have already mandated masks, but the Governor has stated he will not mandate masks statewide.

More than 100,000 Georgians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and the numbers have yet to slow down in the state.

