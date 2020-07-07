Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed on Twitter Monday, July 6, that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.
“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she wrote on Twitter “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”
Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus.
“You can’t assume that this is seasonal allergies,” Bottoms said during an appearance on MSNBC. “We all need to get tested and in my case, tested regularly. This was my second test within a month. I was tested right after the funeral of Rayshard Brooks because I was in a large crowd and then I was tested again. And now I’ve tested positive.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Doctors Say Experimental Treatment May Have Rid Man of HIV
- White Woman Charged After Racist Central Park Confrontation
- Native American Groups Ask NFL To Force Redskins Name Change
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on hotspotatl.com