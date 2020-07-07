August Alsina Claims “Everyone Got Courtesy Calls Time In Advance” Ahead of Interview

Singer and pillow talker August Alsina had the entire internet talking when he claimed he had a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith with her husband, Will Smith’s blessing. He is doubling down on those claims.
Despite turning social media upside with his claims, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith both denied Alsina’s claims of a consensual romantic relationship happening. Despite the denials from the long-rumored “swingers,” the “I Luv It” crafter took to his Instagram account and doubled-down on his story and further added that he spoke to the Smith’s ahead of his bombshell interview with The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee.
In a very long caption accompanied by a picture of himself and Yee, he wrote:
“The gift of freedom is yours to have, God, promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. W/ that being said I should also say that no one was sideswiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!”
God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you’ve created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your “idea” & “image” feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I’m also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and “code” we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one’s truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish. We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever’s necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper. My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you’re willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I’m His SON, so neither would I. 🙏🏽 W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!
Alsina’s post follows the married couple’s denial, and Smith announced on Twitter she would be bringing herself to her popular Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk as her own guest. In a tweet, the actress wrote:
“There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”
We are still waiting for that day, we will have our popcorn and favorite beverage on deck when the episode drops.
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz
August Alsina Claims “Everyone Got Courtesy Calls Time In Advance” Ahead of Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com