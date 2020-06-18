Raven-Symoné Gets Married Rocking Rainbow Box Braids

Raven-Symoné made a stylish statement during her surprise wedding to Miranda Maday. The actress rocked her rainbow box braids as she married the woman who she says understands her late night cravings. What a beautiful way to incorporate the colors of pride month into the private ceremony.

Raven hinted at a life-changing even in her life right before she posted a photo of her and Miranda embracing one another followed by a photo of the home where it all took place.

Raven was full of wedded bliss and captioned the romantic photo, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Raven donned all black with statement piece earrings that read “Love It” while Miranda looked sleek in a creme Gucci two-piece set and veil. She apologized to family and friends who weren’t in attendance given the current threat of the coronavirus.

