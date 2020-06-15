PROVERBS 3:5-6

Trust in the LORD with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek His will in all you do, and He will direct your paths.

EXPLANATION:

God knows what is best for us. He is a better judge of what we want than we are? We must trust Him completely in every choice we make. We should not omit careful thinking or belittle our God-given ability to reason; but we should not trust our own ideas to the exclusion of all others. We must not be wise in our own eyes but be willing to listen to and be corrected by God’s Word. Listen to His voice and obey.

Scripture For The Week: “Trust God In Every Situation” was originally published on 955thelou.com