Coronavirus Update: New Autopsy Report Reveals George Floyd Tested Positive For COVID-19

George Floyd, whose death has sparked worldwide massive protests, tested positive for the coronavirus in a new autopsy report released on Thursday. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker said Floyd was likely asymptomatic and was not related to his death.

Two autopsies were performed on Floyd. A report released on Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.”

The Floyd family hired Dr. Michael Baden. an independent pathologist who also conducted the 2014 autopsy of Eric Garner, a black man who died when an NYPD officer used a banned chokehold during his arrest.

Baden’s autopsy reported Floyd died as a result of compression on his neck and back from the officer, which blocked his blood flow and breathing.

