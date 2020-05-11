Scripture For The Week: ‘A Promise From God’

EPHESIANS 6:1-3 (NLT)
Children, obey your parents because you belong to the LORD, for this is the right thing to do. “Honor your father and mother.” This is the first of the Ten Commandments that ends with a promise. And this is the promise: if you honor your father and mother “you will have a long life, full of blessing.”
EXPLANATION:
There is a difference between obeying and honoring. To obey means to do as one is told; to honor means to respect and love. Children are not commanded to disobey God in obeying their parents. Adult children are not asked to be subservient to domineering parents. Children are to obey while under their parents’ care, but the responsibility to honor parents is for life.
