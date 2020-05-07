Talent runs in the Atkins family! There’s Mary Mary (Erica and Tina Campbell), GooGoo (celebrity stylist), Erica’s daughter Krista sings (she gets it from her mama), and Wozy is a little producer in the making (he gets it from his dad Warryn Campbell). But let’s not forget Shanta Atkins: a singing/songwriting beauty who just released a new song called “Made Up My Mind.”

According to Donnie McClurkin, it’s going to be “one of the hottest songs.”

“This is a real song,” he said of Shanta’s latest release. “A gambit of emotions in prayer … with beautiful resolve.”

Shanta’s new song, which shows off the range of her angelic voice, speaks to what it takes to hear God’s voice – it just takes a simple choice to want to – and what it’s like to finally hear it.

Listen:

Listen: Erica Campbell’s Younger Sister Shanta Atkins Debuts New Song, “Made Up My Mind” was originally published on getuperica.com

