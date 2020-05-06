Justice for Ahmaud Arbery: Black Jogger Killed By Two White Men

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old from Georgia was murdered after being followed by two men in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

The two men were armed and are identified as Gregory and Travis McMichael. Gregory and Travis wanted to question Arbery because he was seen jogging and they thought he fit the description of a man who had been committing robberies in their neighborhood.

We first discovered the story on Don Lemon’s CNN interview where Ahmaud’s mother, lawyer and friend of the show; Attorney Lee Merritt discussed the story.

Attorney Lee Meritt, who was also Botham Jean’s family’s lawyer, is reportedly heading to Georgia today.

We ask the community to rise up and seek justice!

