702 Member Says Husband, Son Kicked Her Out Of Home ‘Like A Piece Of Trash’

A bit of a bizarre story surfaced this weekend involving one of the members of the 90’s girl group 702.

LeMisha Fields, (pictured in the center of the above photo) shared an Instagram post that sparked sadness and confusion amongst fans and the concerned/nosy citizens of the internet.

On Saturday, Fields shared a quote from an unknown source, which read, “They never want to discuss what triggered you. Just how you reacted.”

In the caption, she shared that she was now homeless. She tagged both her husband and son’s Instagram account saying that the two kicked her out.

“After all that I’ve done for them, they threw me out like a piece of trash when I was at my lowest.”

She later added additional details for the people who questioned what all of this meant and how they might be able to help her during this time of need.

“EDIT: Thank you to everyone who commented asking for my Cash app. This is not a joke…I was put out yesterday with barely any money and couldn’t get all my stuff. Furniture, clothes, shoes and my studio equipment etc! If you want to help, I appreciate it.”

Fields shared her Cash App, which is $LemishaFields. Both posts have since been deleted, along with a post from January in which Fields celebrated her 20th anniversary with her husband, Tony Fields.

At the time, she wrote: “Happy 20th Anniversary to the love of my life @sirchamp21 ! Looking forward to 20 more! You are my best friend and I’m better because of you! I love you.”

Pictures of her son also seem to have been removed from her page. The couple also shares a 15-year-old daughter, whose pictures remain on the page.

Naturally, this story leaves us with nothing but questions. How does a child kick their parent out of the house? Why did they feel that was necessary, particularly in the midst of a pandemic? But all of those answers are unknown at this time.

The Neighborhood Talk captured LeMisha’s now-deleted Instagram posts, including the one with her husband and son. You can see them below.

