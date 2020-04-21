Apollonia Calls Out Sheila E For ‘Lies’ About Her Relationship With Prince

Even four years after his untimely passing, the ladies of Prince‘s world are still fighting over him.

Days before the GRAMMYS are set to air a tribute to the late music legend, Shelia E. released “Lemon Cake,” a tribute of her own to her former bandmate and it had his Purple Rain co-star Apollonia absolutely upset.

In a scathing Facebook post, Apollonia called Shelia E, “desperate to be relevant” and that the Purple One wouldn’t acknowledge Shelia for years before his passing in April 2016.

“You are so desperate to be RELEVANT as the brilliant Linda Perry said,” Apollonia began the letter. “Prince refused to acknowledge you for 5 years before his death because of your lies. Your charity funds went where? Where are the music schools $$?? I was there helping you raise funds. I had your best interest at heart but later found out, the money went into your dirty pocket$. I was crestfallen. Prince scolded me! He knew better.”

“You can’t continue to fool our Prince fans any longer. Because I AM here to tell you, it’s over. Time for the truth. My memoirs will reveal all that Prince revealed to me,” she continued. “Painful for me because I was your friend. I helped you raise $$$ My wealthy friends asked me: Where are the music schools?$!? None exist! FKN tragic because I believed you.”

She went on to reveal that Prince was “angry” with Shelia due to her “continuous lies” and vowed that other items such as legal letters he sent to her from her memoirs. “You need to stop using Prince in death,” Apollonia says, telling her former friend to stop using Purple Rain the 1984 Academy Award-winning film where Apollonia starred alongside Prince “as a vehicle”.

“I listened to all of his complaints and even then, I did not want to be in between you both,” she said. “It was painful for me because I loved you both. But once he was killed, you exposed your true self. It broke my heart. He was right all along. Why would you do a Purple Rain boat cruise tour $?$? in 2016? Why would you sell Prince logo tshirts $$$ ? Why did you tell The Revolution April 2016 that YOU knew how Prince died BUT you could not tell them!?! Please get over yourself: YOU ARE NOT PRINCE. You will never be.”

“You can copy his attire, try your best, but you will NEVER be Prince,” Apollonia concluded. “So get over yourself sad self and face the truth. He did not want anything to do with you for 5 years. You erased all that history by being your desperate egotistical self . Egotistical empty sad desperate for money. Money will not get you to Heaven. Time to come out and tell the truth. God forgives.”

You can read the full letter below.