Dame Dash Has Bad Day In Court, Calls Lawyer’s Breath “Doo-Doo”

Damon Dash reportedly struck out at a hearing early this week. Apparently, he will have to cut a big check but went out slugging by making everyone not on his level feel inferior.

The New York Daily News is reporting that the Cake-A-Holic had one hell of a day on Monday, April 13. At a Manhattan bench trial the media mogul appeared to refute the claims he infringed on someone’s intellectual property with the 2017 movie Mafietta. Author Edwyna Brooks alleges that he had no right to take her four-part book series of the same name and make it into a film, thus the legal beef.

The lawsuit was originally filed in January and U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rackoff passed the official ruling amidst a lot of messiness. “The court concludes that defendants infringed Brooks’ copyright by reproducing and distributing the film on iTunes and Dame Dash Studios without her permission,” the magistrate explained. Subsequently, Dash has been ordered to pay her $300,000 in restitution.

While the Harlem native is no stranger to wins and losses in the court he was reportedly doing the most during the proceedings. The judge recapped that Dame “repeatedly disrupted” the testimony, yelled at a witness and flat out accused another individual who took the stand of lying. The spiciest outburst was when Dusko said an attorney’s breath smelled like “doo-doo”.

The writer though was satisfied and took the opportunity to call out Dash for shady business practices. “In my opinion, Damon Dash has shown himself to be a walking, talking contradiction of everything he preaches. He preyed on my desire to produce films and abused almost everyone involved in its production,” she said via her lawyer.

Naturally, Damon’s lawyer stated that they were disappointed in the decision. “While we appreciate an expeditious decision from the court, we believe the copyright claim was incorrectly decided, in our opinion, as Mr. Dash was the dominant author of the work in question,” Natraj Bhushan told The Daily News. “In any event, the damages that the court awarded were based on the pure speculation of an expert so both findings will be appealed in due course,” he added.

