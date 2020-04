@AliyaFaust

Principal James Knight of Rocky Mount Preparatory School in RockyMount, North Carolina called in to discuss parents becoming teachers during quarantine, plus shared some tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process. Press play up top!

Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents Becoming Teachers During Quarantine [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

