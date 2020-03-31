Fans Slam Pharrell Williams For Asking Them To Donate To Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Pharrell Williams is catching heat for asking his fans to donate to hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic this week.

“Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies. Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight,” he posted to his 12 million Twitter followers.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But fans wasted no time clapping back, Page Six reports, with one writing “‘We’re being laid off and can’t pay our bills but thanks for asking.”

“Imagine asking the people who most likely are being laid off right now, to donate while you could just get your fellow celebs to raise money,” said another Twitter user.

Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies. Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight. We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines.https://t.co/lfpBRWxUiw pic.twitter.com/hWWTwJhorY — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 24, 2020

A third wrote, “So lemme get this straight. You are asking the millions of Americans who may not have a job right now to donate?! You’re asking people who have an avg HOUSEHOLD income of less than $55,000 to donate?”

Noting that his Beverly Hills mansion is up for sale for $17 million, another critic added, “You literally live in a community college spending Kelis Milkshake royalty checks on Uber eats and you’re asking US TO DONATE!?!?”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The artist recently shared a link to the GoFundMe page on Twitter, writing: “We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines.”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $4m so far to help provide healthcare workers with critical supplies.

Williams noted that he has made a donation to the page but “wanted to make sure [his] followers had a way to get involved.”

“You and your rich friends have more disposable income so you donate!” one person wrote in response to the campaign.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE