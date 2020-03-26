@AliyaFaust

People have a lot of questions and concerns regarding the current state of the world (see: COVID-19), and the only answer we can truly look to is Jesus. With so many uncertainties and mandated quarantine, it’s time to start leaning more on faith and not on our own understanding. It’s time to start praying and believing.

Here’s a look at Erica Campbell’s “Praying and Believing” video as a reminder to tap in to our greatest power:

Quarantine Prayers: Erica Campbell’s Reminder To Keep ‘Praying & Believing’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com