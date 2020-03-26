RelationshipGoals: Da Brat Cries After Thanking Girlfriend For Her Surprise Birthday Gift [WATCH]

@IndiaMonee

Da Brat’s birthday just came early!

Jesseca Dupart, also known as ‘Judy’ the CEO and Founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, surprised her girlfriend with a Bentley as an early birthday gift.

Da Brat shared the tear-jerking moment to Instagram expressing her love for Judy.

She captioned the post, “I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Judy shared her perspective of Da Brat’s reaction with her heartfelt words as well saying, “I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding But WE BE IN PUBLIC why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half, my forever, my twin flame @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY.”

