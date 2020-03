@AliyaFaust

The legendary CeCe Winans called into Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell to share an update on her experience with COVID-19, her church and how she may have new music on the way. If you missed it, listen up top!

CeCe Winans On World Crisis: “We Have To Cry Out For God For Wisdom” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com