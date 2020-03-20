The Latest On The Coronavirus

The coronavirus has completely disrupted the lives of many Americans and people across the globe. People are out of work, businesses are shut down and kids are out of school. Alfredas asks a question that many parents are wondering, when are the kids going back to school? Her kids are supposed to go back to school in two weeks and she is worried that won’t be enough time. Kendra McMillan who is a Senior Policy Adviser for Nursing Practice and Work Environment with the American Nurses Association (ANA) and a Registered Nurse with a master’s degree in Public Health, says that depends on the spread. State officials are going to evaluate their state and make a decision. The numbers are that 80% of people recover and only 14% are hospitalized. But, we still need to protect the most vulnerable because we can pass it without knowing.

