India Monee'

UberEats is doing its part to provide safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food service app has put various adjustments in place to protect customers, businesses, and workers in order to practice social distancing.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Janelle Sallenave, the head of Uber Eats for the US and Canada, released a statement through the Uber newsroom.

The statement mentioned, “As more customers are choosing to stay indoors, we’ve waived the Delivery Fee for the more than 100,000 independent restaurants across US & Canada on UberEats. We will also launch daily dedicated, targeted marketing campaigns—both in-app and via email—to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app.”

Along with delivery fees waived, the app is offering contactless deliveries where customers can request orders to be left on doorsteps. UberEats will also deliver sanitization products to keep drivers and vehicles clean.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

To help businesses they have changed their pay cycle and have launched dedicated targeted marketing campaigns to promote delivery to local restaurants.

Lastly, the statement shared they are committing to feed over 300,000 healthcare workers and first responders.

“We know that the work of medical and crisis response teams can be tireless, and the hours-long; we hope we can help in a small way,” said Sallenave.

Interested officials and organizations can reach UberEats at social-impact-support@uber.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

UberEats Waives Delivery Charges and Offers Contactless Deliveries to Support Social Distancing was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com