ICE T Will Host The Mob Movie Awards 2020

NEW YORK — The co-creators of SopranosCon and MobMovieCon has announced that a special one-night-only event will kick off their two-day fan convention called MobMovieCon at the Harrah’s Resort & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

THE MOB MOVIE AWARDS, which will take place on April 18th, 2020, will be hosted by legendary hip hop artist and actor ICE T.

The actor, who is perhaps best known, today, for his portrayal of Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU, will host a dinner and awards ceremony featuring an all-star list of presenters, special performances, and more!

“I cannot think of a more perfect way to celebrate the most iconic genre in movie history with The Mob Movie Awards,” said Michael Mota, the co-founder of MobMovieCon, and the co-owner of 3Fams Productions. “Who better than a music, movie and television legend — the true O.G. — to serve as the master of ceremonies? We look forward to hosting Ice-T, and an exclusive number of fans, at our kick-off event.”

With a diverse, storied career spanning more than four decades, Ice-T has been delighting audiences for generations. Considered a godfather of the gangster rap genre, Ice T has evolved from a “New Jack Hustler” to an “O.G.” Known for his quick-witted Twitter banter and his love for gaming, he is a true Renaissance man in every sense of the word. Currently, Ice is gearing up for the release of the next Body Count album, after recently announcing that SVU has been picked up for another 3 seasons, thus making his role of Odafin “Fin” Tutuola one of the longest-running characters on television today.

With more than 100 placements in television, radio, and magazines worldwide, SopranosCon was a landmark event that featured more than 55 cast members of the hit television show The Sopranos, and brought more than 15,000 attendees from all over the world. Now, the follow-up fan convention — Mob Movie Con — takes the experiential concept of SopranosCon to the next level, and will feature cast members from the likes of Donnie Brasco, The Godfather, A Bronx Tale, The Irishman, and many, many more.

Tickets can be found at MobMovieCon.com

