WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 10, 2020: Booker Backs Biden — Bloomberg Invests In Black Voters — Atlanta Mall Shooting

In the March 10, 2020 edition of Sybil Wilkes‘ daily newsletter, she’s covering the latest on the coronavirus; Cory Booker’s decision to back Biden; Bloomberg’s contribution to the Black community; a sad Atlanta death, and Maxine Water.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Coronavirus Update

2. Pre-Mini Super Tuesday: Booker Backs Biden

3. Bloomberg Puts Big Bucks in the Black Vote

4. Shooting Over A Parking Space At Atlanta Mall Leaves Man Dead

5. #WomensHistoryMonth: Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Watch the full video above to get details about the headlines above.

