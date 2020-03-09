Young Black Girl Breaks The Internet’s Heart After Breaking Down About Feeling ‘Ugly’

Self-esteem is one of the most underrated aspects of the human condition. Just like your body and mind, it has to be healthy in order for you to live a quality life. Unfortunately for young, Black women in America, their journey with self-esteem has been a demanding and strenuous one.

Although many of our issues as a Black community stem from socio-cultural and economic oppression, it is part of our job as a people to heal from the inside out. And that all begins with acknowledging the self-hate that is still so prevalent in our society: like colorism. It’s a disease that makes gorgeous little girls like one 4-year own chocolate princess who recently went viral after crying on IG Live about feeling “so ugly”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Not only did the touching video have folks crying together on social media, it sparked the age old conversation about how young Black girls are taught from a young age that they are not good enough.

“Dark skin still not only comes with the expectation of lower class but lessened beauty, not to mention uncleanliness, lesser intelligence and a diminished attractiveness.” – The Guardian, 2019

The disturbing prejudice affects women of all ages, but it’s truly painful watch a 4-year old breakdown about her looks before her brain is even fully developed. But thank goodness for hairdresser @lilwavedaddy! The warm-hearted artist spoke more life, love and confidence into that young girl in 2 minutes than many people have heard in their entire life.

The video instantly went viral.

That video of the 4 year old calling herself ugly and the hairdresser speaking life into her made me cry. I thought it was so beautiful. You gotta teach these kids self love early… Especially black kids…ESPECIALLY dark skinned kids. Let them know they're beautiful 🌹 — Don Bibby ♠ (@dammit_bibby) March 6, 2020

The deep cry from this 4 year old, in response to being told she's not ugly, rips at the core of me. We must do better for our beautiful black Princesses coming up. Thankful for the uplifting Hairdresser, being the 'Aunty' we need to be to the next generation. #WhoToldHerThat https://t.co/4OxEfH8uEc — Cheryl Nembhard (@CherylNembhard) March 7, 2020

That Video where the little girl says "I am so ugly" broke my heart and my soul, i thank God for using the hairdresser to declare something new and beautiful over her life — MsGinet (@MsGinetEsprit) March 7, 2020

This Hairdresser deserves all of our love and praise for the self-love therapy she's given this beautiful little girl. 🙏🏾❤ https://t.co/6Ajk4efe9Z — La'Marr, Headley (@headley_la) March 7, 2020

People, we must do better by our young ones. They are the future.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE