MSNBC Curbs Dr. Jason Johnson For Calling Bernie Sanders’ Aides ‘Misfit Black Girls’ [Video]

MSNBC has curbed contributor Dr. Jason Johnson for making inflammatory remarks about supporters and campaign staffers of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

During an interview last week on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show, Johnson claimed “racist white liberals” support Sanders and then took aim at the Black women on his team.

“I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls you throw out there to defend you,” Johnson said.

Sanders’ national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray addressed the comment on Twitter: “I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson,” she wrote.

Not only is Michael telling the truth here, it's coming from a large group of people who know routinely they can't speak out in public despite what they really know and are hearing about the 2020 campaign. Read this whole thread…. https://t.co/aHCabsuaHf — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) February 25, 2020

Johnson quickly caught heat for his “island of misfit black girls’ remark, with many on social media calling on the network to fire him. One Twitter user wrote, “The island of misfit black girls”???!!! Haha OK now we know what this lil grifter is all about. Mask off indeed.”

User Krystal Ball added, “This is a truly disgusting thing to say about strong women like @briebriejoy and @ninaturner, not to mention an entire movement of people that happens to be the most diverse coalition of any candidate.”

Via The Daily Beast:

Johnson’s temporary sidelining included him not being involved in coverage of last weekend’s Nevada caucuses or the post-game coverage of Tuesday evening’s South Carolina debate.

The punishment appears to have also cost Johnson his chance to be on-air during the network’s coverage of this past Saturday’s Nevada caucuses.

Sanders supporter Benjamin Dixon, editor-in-chief of the Progressive Army, also slammed Johnson during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Beat”..

“There is a large coalition of people who believe in what he’s trying to do for the working class because, quite frankly, there is a lot of black people who are working class and not just misfits, according to Dr. Jason Johnson of your network,” said Dixon.

Scroll up and hear Johnson’s full controversial comment via the YouTube clip above.

