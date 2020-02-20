Lauren London Quickly Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating

People can’t help but insinuate that if one famous person takes a picture with another famous person, they’re dating. Case in point, the internet revisited photos DIddy posted of the Roc Nation Brunch for a throwback Thursday and centered in on one of Lauren London.

Diddy captioned the pic, “More lost files … me and my sister @LaurenLondon at the @RocNation brunch.” Now, considering how Puff looked at Lauren, it took all of twelve seconds before dust-mites, the sick and shut up and Blues Clues Detectives of the Internet to suggest the two were dating.

Well, Lauren had to immediately shut down part of her day that’s probably used to relax, burn something, drink a green juice, go over a script or play with Kross and Kameron with one simple IG post.

See? Let that be that.

