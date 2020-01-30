The NBA Reportedly Turns Down Kobe As The New Logo

According to a new report from YahooSports, the NBA logo redesign won’t be happening for various reasons, despite the best efforts of millions of Kobe Bryant’s fans.

The loss of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, has saddened people around the world, basketball players and fans. And there is no question that Kobe was one of the greatest and most iconic players of all time.

Bryant brought 5 championships to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the NBA won’t make him the new logo.

The NBA has never said its logo features a specific player. Many believe that its current logo, which has been used since 1969, is based on former Lakers star Jerry West. They deny it, even though the logo’s designer, Alan Siegel, has publicly said he used a picture of West as the inspiration for the design.

West has never tried to cash in on his likeness, and for the past few years even publicly wished the league would change the logo and use someone else.

West was a great player, a 14-time All-Star who won a title with the Lakers in 1972. He later captured eight more titles as an executive, six with the Lakers and two with Golden State. At 81, though, he’s never felt comfortable being the logo of the NBA.

“I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself,” West told ESPN. “And when people say that, it’s just who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.”

It was suggested at one point that the NBA change the logo to Michael Jordan, considered by many the greatest player of all time and certainly one of the most influential players in league history.

The NBA has never expressed any interest in that change. Again, it has nothing to do with Jordan. It has to do with picking anyone.

Sources familiar with the league say that they believe a generic logo is better.

