The NBA Reportedly Turns Down Kobe As The New Logo

According to a new report from YahooSports, the NBA logo redesign won’t be happening for various reasons, despite the best efforts of millions of Kobe Bryant’s fans.
The loss of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, has saddened people around the world, basketball players and fans. And there is no question that Kobe was one of the greatest and most iconic players of all time.
Bryant brought 5 championships to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the NBA won’t make him the new logo.
The NBA has never said its logo features a specific player. Many believe that its current logo, which has been used since 1969, is based on former Lakers star Jerry West. They deny it, even though the logo’s designer, Alan Siegel, has publicly said he used a picture of West as the inspiration for the design.
West has never tried to cash in on his likeness, and for the past few years even publicly wished the league would change the logo and use someone else.
West was a great player, a 14-time All-Star who won a title with the Lakers in 1972. He later captured eight more titles as an executive, six with the Lakers and two with Golden State. At 81, though, he’s never felt comfortable being the logo of the NBA.
“I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself,” West told ESPN. “And when people say that, it’s just who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.”
It was suggested at one point that the NBA change the logo to Michael Jordan, considered by many the greatest player of all time and certainly one of the most influential players in league history.
The NBA has never expressed any interest in that change. Again, it has nothing to do with Jordan. It has to do with picking anyone.
Sources familiar with the league say that they believe a generic logo is better.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 _______________ #Roommates, as fans around the world are still grieving the heartbreaking loss of NBA legend #KobeBryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, there have been several suggestions of ways he should be honored following his passing. One way was to potentially change the current NBA logo to that of Kobe’s image—but according to new reports, that idea is very unlikely to become a reality. _______________ Over two million people and counting have signed the Change.org petition to officially change the NBA logo to feature Kobe Bryant, with so many people in favor of this you would think that it would easily happen…but, you’d be wrong. According to a new report from @YahooSports, the NBA logo redesign won’t be happening for various reasons, despite the best efforts of Kobe’s fans. ________________ For starters, although everyone is aware that the current NBA logo features an image of ex-Laker Jerry West, the NBA has refused to ever confirm it, deciding to instead lead with the belief that the logo is a generic image. Additionally, West has suggested in the past to change the logo to an image of Michael Jordan, who is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all-time. Again, the NBA ignored the suggestion because the league reportedly has no interest in having an individual player as its logo because there are so many who have been instrumental in the growth of the game and the NBA-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@gettyimages)
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]