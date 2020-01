Here’s what you need to know on January 23, 2020:

1. Attention: Over 500 Infected As Deadly Coronavirus Reaches U.S.

2. A Political Issue Hits Home: More Than 50% Of Homeless Families Are Black

3. The NFL Must Step Up

4. They Make Me Happy: The Melisizwe Brothers Win “America’s Most Musical Family” Competition

5. Impeachment Chronicles: The House Managers Begin Opening Arguments Against Trump

Also On Black America Web: